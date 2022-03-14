Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 175,000 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $5,181,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,202,012.88.

On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $509,914.76.

On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,371,890.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $230,627.20.

On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $5,610,466.87.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,310,027.85.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $2,328,534.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,525,263.75.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

NASDAQ THRY traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.00. 282,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,469. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THRY shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thryv by 155.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 73,291 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Thryv by 657.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,931,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

