Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Down 55.6% in February

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:THCP opened at $9.65 on Monday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter worth $6,318,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter worth $10,280,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter worth $2,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

