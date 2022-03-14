TI Trust Inc. Acquires New Shares in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Energizer by 54.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 16.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Energizer by 597.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 224,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Energizer by 7.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENR opened at $29.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.73. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Energizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.