TI Trust Inc. Acquires New Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 48,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 36,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 22,493 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

WBA stock opened at $47.44 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average is $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.