Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Given a C$5.75 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Cormark set a C$5.75 price target on Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Titanium Transportation Group stock opened at C$2.76 on Thursday. Titanium Transportation Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.15. The firm has a market cap of C$122.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

