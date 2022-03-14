TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Gap Up to $2.60

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.89. TMC the metals shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 91,547 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMC shares. Wedbush started coverage on TMC the metals in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62.

In other news, Director Andrei Karkar bought 748,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,497,914.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerard Barron bought 47,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $94,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMC. Loews Corp acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,055,000. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,855,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

