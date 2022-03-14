TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Price Target Raised to €32.50

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from €30.50 ($33.15) to €32.50 ($35.33) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TODGF. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of TOD’S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TOD’S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TOD’S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.23.

TOD’S stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average is $59.13. TOD’S has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

