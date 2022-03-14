Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Up 158.1% in February

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 158.1% from the February 13th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TOKCF opened at $66.25 on Monday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45.

Get Tokyo Ohka Kogyo alerts:

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo (Get Rating)

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.