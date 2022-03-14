Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Earns “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a C$8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$7.00.

Shares of TSE:TOT opened at C$6.77 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.51 and a 52 week high of C$7.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,813,515.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 290,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,813,515. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,815,100 shares in the company, valued at C$9,438,520. Insiders bought a total of 353,350 shares of company stock worth $2,167,589 over the last quarter.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

