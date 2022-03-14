Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.25

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 128089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

A number of research firms have commented on TXP. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$200.00 price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$199.00 price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$265.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.78.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

