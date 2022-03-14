Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Receives $26.67 Average PT from Analysts

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
NYSE:COOK opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Traeger has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $32.59.
About Traeger (Get Rating)
Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.
