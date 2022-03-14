Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.37

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 3279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,826,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,702,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after buying an additional 388,470 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,780,000 after buying an additional 508,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after buying an additional 160,455 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

