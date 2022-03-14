TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) PT Lowered to $15.00

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barrington Research from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TACT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.98.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

