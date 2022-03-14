Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.31). Transocean reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Transocean stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Transocean by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,128 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

