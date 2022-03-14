TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $95.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.47 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.82.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.92.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,026 shares of company stock worth $643,616 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

