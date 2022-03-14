TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 238.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

TA opened at $40.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.05. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

TA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

