TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $1,701,868.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $1,701,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Friday, February 18th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $1,715,392.00.

NYSE TNET opened at $85.17 on Monday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.27.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,716,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 3,460.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,681,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,181,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.