TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,741 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of TripAdvisor worth $29,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $417,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $135,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,436 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after acquiring an additional 403,202 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,060,962 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $69,764,000 after acquiring an additional 164,424 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $68,820,000 after acquiring an additional 739,082 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

TripAdvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.