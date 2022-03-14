Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Major Shareholder Buys $330,000.00 in Stock

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) major shareholder Peter Coates acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRKA opened at $1.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Troika Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $4.00.

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Troika Media Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Troika Media Group by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 186,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

