Truist Financial Boosts Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Price Target to $24.00

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Lazydays’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LAZY. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazydays from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.
LAZY opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.87. Lazydays has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 158.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays during the third quarter valued at $130,000.
Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.
