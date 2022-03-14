Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $57.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

