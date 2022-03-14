Truist Financial Lowers Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $25.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.92% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Latham Group alerts:

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $14.80 on Monday. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $7,747,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $4,406,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $11,869,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth $4,686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth $1,213,000. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Latham Group (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.