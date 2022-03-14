Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) by 117.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.18% of Northeast Bank worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 30,960 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 429.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 105,606 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 526.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 45,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $35.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $298.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.56. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $41.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

About Northeast Bank (Get Rating)

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

