Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $462,000 Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Andersons were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Andersons by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after acquiring an additional 46,468 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 26.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,701 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 0.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 564,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Andersons by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANDE stock opened at $43.90 on Monday. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.20.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 23.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In related news, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $350,138.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,330 shares of company stock worth $4,301,129 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

