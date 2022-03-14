Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $438,000 in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 238.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 189,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 133,326 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 51.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 167.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 745,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,507,000 after acquiring an additional 466,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth about $303,000.

KMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $28.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.00.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

