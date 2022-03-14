Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 643,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.17% of Castlight Health worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the third quarter valued at $35,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at $97,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

CSLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

CSLT stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $332.37 million, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.61.

About Castlight Health (Get Rating)

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.