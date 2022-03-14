Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 23,200 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.28% of Asure Software worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Asure Software by 99.6% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Asure Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Asure Software by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Asure Software by 4.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $132.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

