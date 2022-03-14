Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 41,373 Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.13% of Farmland Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,671,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 111,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

FPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

FPI opened at $13.67 on Monday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $448.65 million, a P/E ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

Farmland Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.