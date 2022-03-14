Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stake in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) by 177.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,643 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.11% of Applied Therapeutics worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 25,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $1.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.89. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.16. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APLT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

