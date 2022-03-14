Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $533,000 in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 172,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.20% of Alzamend Neuro as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALZN. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALZN opened at $0.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alzamend Neuro news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Gustafson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 84,612 shares of company stock worth $150,940 over the last quarter.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

