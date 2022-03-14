Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.10% of DXP Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 568,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,940,000 after buying an additional 31,226 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 397,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $31.15 on Monday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $36.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $584.09 million, a P/E ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

