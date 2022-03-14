Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.05% of Andersons as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Andersons by 15.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Andersons in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Andersons in the third quarter worth about $201,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 25,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $1,058,782.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $726,916.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,330 shares of company stock worth $4,301,129. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANDE. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $43.90 on Monday. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

