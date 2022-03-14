Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyra Biosciences.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

TYRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:TYRA traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. 3,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,217. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02. Tyra Biosciences has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $31.36.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $8,281,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,966,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000.

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

