U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 3.7% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $27,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.05. The company had a trading volume of 628,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,298. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average is $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

