U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Price Target Raised to $16.50

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

USAU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

USAU opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

