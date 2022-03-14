U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Price Target Raised to $16.50

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
USAU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.
USAU opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.20.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
U.S. Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.
