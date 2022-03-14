UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 30,541 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invitae worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

