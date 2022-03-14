UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Exponent worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 96.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 370.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $94.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.50. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.26.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

