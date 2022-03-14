UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6 Million Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.19% of Spire worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

Shares of SR opened at $68.63 on Monday. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Spire’s payout ratio is 63.28%.

Spire Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.