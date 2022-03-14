UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 2,125 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,848,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,156,000 after acquiring an additional 494,723 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,235,000 after buying an additional 1,033,384 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after buying an additional 846,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,261,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,190,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,725,000 after buying an additional 392,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $35.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WSC. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

