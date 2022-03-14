UBS Group AG Grows Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,871 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Rayonier worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 103.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RYN stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

