UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $16,928,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 24.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 42.1% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after buying an additional 90,914 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.57.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $86.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $269,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $86,881.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

