UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $85,129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in UBS Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,172,000 after purchasing an additional 949,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UBS Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,463,000 after purchasing an additional 209,870 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter worth about $8,132,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $16.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

