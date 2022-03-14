UBS Group AG Sells 71,128 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,128 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 358,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 69,265 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 63.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Keith Quinton bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:EVF opened at $6.30 on Monday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

