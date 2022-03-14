UBS Group Lowers DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $133.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $136.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.20.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $126.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.89. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $104.35 and a 52-week high of $128.29.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $970,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,746,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

