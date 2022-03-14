Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.20

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 3832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

UDMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.26.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $137.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Udemy Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

