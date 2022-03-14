Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $455.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $444.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $368.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,323,000 after acquiring an additional 37,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 198.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 25,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

