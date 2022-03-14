Unido EP Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $106,685.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.06 or 0.06533765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,797.01 or 0.99875859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00040500 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,252,624 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

