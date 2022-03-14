Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Update

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the February 13th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of UL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.35. 3,172,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,287,295. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.49. Unilever has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in Unilever by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 52,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,691,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

