United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.25.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

