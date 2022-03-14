United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
UNFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.25.
United Natural Foods stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90.
In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
