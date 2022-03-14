UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 202.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,564,906,000 after purchasing an additional 523,453 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH traded up $10.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $493.53. The stock had a trading volume of 42,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,371. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $351.55 and a 52-week high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.51. The company has a market cap of $464.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

